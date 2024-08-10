Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$164,761.40 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,413.16.
TC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.46. 1,990,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The company has a market cap of C$61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.19. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$60.02.
TC Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
