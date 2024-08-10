Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$164,761.40 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,413.16.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.46. 1,990,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The company has a market cap of C$61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.19. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$60.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.73.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

