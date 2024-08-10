Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 651,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,963. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $182.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

