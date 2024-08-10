Intchains Group’s (ICG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.79. Intchains Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

