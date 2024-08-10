Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $168.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.08. 2,787,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,935. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

