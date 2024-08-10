International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

