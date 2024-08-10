Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $442.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,276. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $463.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.17 and its 200-day moving average is $404.02. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

