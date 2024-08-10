Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Insider Sufian Ahmad Sells 100,010,000 Shares

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR – Get Free Report) insider Sufian Ahmad sold 100,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$1,000,100.00 ($649,415.58).
Ionic Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 42.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Ionic Rare Earths Company Profile
