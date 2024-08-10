Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Insider Sufian Ahmad Sells 100,010,000 Shares

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR – Get Free Report) insider Sufian Ahmad sold 100,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$1,000,100.00 ($649,415.58).

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 42.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ionic Rare Earths Company Profile

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the Makuutu rare earths project that comprises six licenses covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in the eastern Uganda. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

