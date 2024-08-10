iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 125,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 113,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 437,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period.

