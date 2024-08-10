iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,668. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

