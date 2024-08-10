iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

