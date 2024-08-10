iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,954,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

