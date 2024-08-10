iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 83,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,196. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

