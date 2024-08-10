Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Announces Earnings Results

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. 793,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,863. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

