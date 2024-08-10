Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Announces Earnings Results

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. 793,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,863. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

