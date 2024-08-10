Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after buying an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 218,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.