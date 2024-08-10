Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

