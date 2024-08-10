JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after acquiring an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in JFrog by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.