JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,984,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 17.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in JFrog by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.