Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Up 18.7%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 106,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 410,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
Further Reading
