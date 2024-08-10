JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.92 and last traded at $93.86. Approximately 11,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $867.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

