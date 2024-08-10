JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $134.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $146.69.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.