JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $101.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,753. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $157,305,000. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 999.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 364,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

