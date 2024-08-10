JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Orion (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $20.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Orion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 559,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orion has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other Orion news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Orion news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,804.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,440. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

