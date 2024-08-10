JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $18.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.69.

Flywire stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 921,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flywire by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flywire by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

