Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,917. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,898. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

