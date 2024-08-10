Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $145.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.08. The company had a trading volume of 293,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,384. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 317,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.