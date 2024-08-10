Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

KMPR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,224. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 89.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

