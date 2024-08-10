Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.45

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.45 and traded as high as C$39.32. Keyera shares last traded at C$38.87, with a volume of 784,617 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.64.

Keyera Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2625146 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

