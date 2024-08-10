Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $653,415.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,598.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,766 shares of company stock worth $2,787,665 in the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

