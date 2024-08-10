kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KSI stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.55. The company had a trading volume of 67,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,206. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.98.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.43 million. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Analysts forecast that kneat.com will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

