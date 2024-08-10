Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS.

Koppers Stock Down 1.7 %

Koppers stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,936. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $740.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Koppers

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.