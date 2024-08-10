KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) PT Raised to $3.00

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

KORU Medical Systems stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 55,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,114. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

