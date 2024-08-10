Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $204.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.63.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.17. 144,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,286. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.