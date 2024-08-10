Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83, Zacks reports. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter.
Kubota Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 28,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kubota has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.
