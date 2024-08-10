Kusama Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $18.00 or 0.00029580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $275.74 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,317,436 coins and its circulating supply is 15,317,430 coins. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

