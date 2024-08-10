Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $144.21. 1,018,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

