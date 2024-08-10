Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $111.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,529. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth $10,570,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $5,748,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1,626.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.