Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.96

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €406.96 ($447.21) and traded as high as €413.80 ($454.73). Linde shares last traded at €410.60 ($451.21), with a volume of 17,315 shares.
Linde Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €406.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €407.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Linde
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.