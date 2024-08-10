Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.96

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €406.96 ($447.21) and traded as high as €413.80 ($454.73). Linde shares last traded at €410.60 ($451.21), with a volume of 17,315 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €406.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €407.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

