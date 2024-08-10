Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,350 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

UFCS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 205,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,655. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $478.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.75%.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

