Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. 1,753,467 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

