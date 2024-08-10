Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $50.85. 63,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,375. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

