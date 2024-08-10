Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,875,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

