Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,429. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

