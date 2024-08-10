Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,274 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Separately, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SILA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. 449,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,863. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.

