Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.78. 3,454,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,470. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

