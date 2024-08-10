Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 7,755,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,626,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

