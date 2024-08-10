Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $315.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.50.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.86. 187,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,704. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,370,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

