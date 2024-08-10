Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million.

Loop Media Trading Down 53.5 %

Shares of Loop Media stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,605. Loop Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

