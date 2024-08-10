Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,735,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

