Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,693,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

