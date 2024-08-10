Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Melius Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Lyft Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

